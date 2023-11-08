Minnesota agency had data on iron foundry’s pollution violations but failed to act, report says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota iron foundry has been violating air emissions laws for at least five years, but the state agency responsible for enforcing air permits didn’t take action against the company. That’s according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency tested the air along the perimeter of Smith Foundry in Minneapolis in October 2022 and in April. Both times, the state recorded high levels of particulate matter, which can cause a variety of serious health problems. MPCA officials say they are still reviewing the EPA’s findings.

