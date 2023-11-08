Minnesota town is believed to be the first to elect a Somali American as mayor

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis town became what is believed to be the first in the U.S. to elect a Somali American mayor when 27-year-old Nadia Mohamed was chosen to lead St. Louis Park, Minnesota. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Mohamed won easily Tuesday night. She had been endorsed by the outgoing mayor, who did not seek re-election. Mohamed has been a member of the City Council since 2019, when she was 23. She campaigned in support of investing in community policing and programs to make homeownership more affordable. The Star Tribune reports that a Somali American was appointed mayor of a town in Maine in 2021, but Mohamed is the first to be elected.

