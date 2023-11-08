Moderate 5.3 magnitude earthquake recorded in sparsely populated West Texas county

MENTONE, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake has struck a sparsely populated and remote area of West Texas. The temblor Wednesday could be felt hundreds of miles away. The USGS reports the 5.3 magnitude quake shook Loving County, on the border with New Mexico, shortly before 4:30 a.m. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake is considered a moderate temblor that can damage buildings, according to the USGS. However, no damage or injury was reported. A message left with the county sheriff’s office was not returned. Loving County had an estimated population of 51 in 2022.

