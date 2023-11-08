Skip to Content
The third GOP debate begins with candidates competing on foreign policy and who could beat Trump

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The third Republican debate is underway. It’s expected to prominently feature foreign policy and Israel’s offensive in response to Hamas’ attack. But the five candidates on stage are also hoping to distinguish themselves as the top rival to former President Donald Trump. They’ll try to do so without Trump being there. While the debate began Wednesday night in Miami, Trump held a rally in a nearby suburb. Many of the candidates have gone after each other hoping to break out as a viable alternative to Trump. They emphasize their differences on foreign policy but also rip Trump for criticizing Israel’s prime minister and suggesting the militant group Hezbollah was “very smart.”

