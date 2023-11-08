Woman charged with threatening federal judge in abortion pill case arrested in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Records show that a woman accused of threatening to kill a federal judge who suspended approval of the abortion drug mifepristone earlier this year has been arrested in Florida. Court records show that Alice Marie Pence made her initial appearance in Fort Myers federal court after her arrest on Wednesday. She faces charges of transmitting a threatening interstate communication and influencing a federal official by threat. Her next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22 in Dallas federal court. An indictment says Pence called the chambers of a federal judge in Amarillo, Texas, in March and threatened to kill him.

