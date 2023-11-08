Wounded North Carolina sheriff’s deputies expected to make full recovery

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The sheriff’s office in a southeastern North Carolina county where two deputies were seriously wounded while attempting to arrest a wanted man says both are expected to make a full recovery. Robeson County sheriff’s deputies Jonathan Walters and Kaelin Locklear were injured by gunfire and a police vehicle on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said that Sheriff Burnis Wilkins visited the wounded deputies Wednesday at a hospital. Authorities allege that the subject of the arrest warrrant fired at the deputies and also was shot several times. The suspect was in critical but stable condition at another hospital.

