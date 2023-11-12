Virginia State University officer critically wounded in shooting near campus, officials say

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia State University says a police officer has been critically wounded in a shooting near the VSU campus. The university said the officer was taken to VCU Medical Center early Sunday with life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened at about 1:34 a.m. when an on-duty VSU police officer responded to a disturbance at the campus in Petersburg, Virginia. The suspect ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring the VSU officer. The suspect remains at large. VSU Police Chief David Bragg said the campus remains on lockdown as a precaution, the university said, and police continue to investigate.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.