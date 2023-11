FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — In a story published November 14, 2023, about the arrest of Donna Adelson in the murder of her son-in-law Daniel Markel, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Katie Magbanua and Sigfredo Garcia were once married. While they sometimes identified as married, they were never officially married. Also, Garcia was not a member of the Latin Kings gang, only his co-conspirator, Luis Rivera was.

