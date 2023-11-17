Death toll from floods in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia rises to 130

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least 130 people have died in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia following heavy rains that triggered what aid agencies describe as flooding seen only once every 100 years. Somalia has borne the brunt of the flash floods inundating the Horn of Africa region. The National Disaster Management Agency said 51 people have been killed across the country and a half-million displaced since the rains started in October. The Kenya Red Cross Society reported that hundreds of houses were swept away at the coast and in northern Kenya, leading to the deaths of more than 50 people. Authorities in Ethiopia say that country’s death toll reached 30 and included children who drowned while trying to flee.

