Jordan’s foreign minister offers blistering criticism of Israel as its war on Hamas rages on

Jordan’s foreign minister has offered blistering criticism of Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, describing it as “blatant aggression” against Palestinian civilians that threaten to engulf the wider Middle East. Ayman Safadi’s harsh assessment Saturday, alleging Israel was committing “war crimes” by besieging the Gaza Strip and cutting off food, medicine and fuel shipments, shows how strained relations have become between Israel and Jordan — which reached a peace deal in 1994. Israel did not immediately respond to Safadi’s comments, which included a call for an immediate cease-fire and end to the fighting. Safadi spoke before the International Institute for Stategic Studies’ Manama Dialogue summit in Bahrain.

