Skip to Content
News

52-year-old arrested on DUI charges for triple-fatal Palm Springs crash

By
today at 1:33 PM
Published 1:29 PM

Police arrested a suspect accused of causing a crash that killed three people in Palm Springs this past September.

Shawn Michael Kirkpatrick, 52, was arrested on Thursday and charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under influence of alcohol or drugs causing injury. County jail records also show an additional charge of DUI with a BAC of 0.008 with injury.

The crash happened on Sept. 3 along Gene Autry Trail at the Whitewater Wash. Palm Springs police said the crash was caused by high winds that kicked up sand, severely reducing visibility in the area.

Police noted that the reduced visibility caused two vehicles to slow down, but the third vehicle failed to decelerate, resulting in a rear-end collision that led to a subsequent impact with the third vehicle.

Visibility on Gene Autry during windy conditions
(Courtesy of PSPD)

Three Escondido residents were killed in the crash, Yovani Aguilera Tapia, 32, David Losacco, 29, and Millicent Lewis, 29.

The other people involved in the wreck suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Police originally said drugs and/or alcohol were not suspected of contributing to the accident. However, on Tuesday, authorities said an investigation by PSPD's Traffic Division led to charges being filed with the Riverside County District Attorney's office.

The charges were approved on Oct. 12.

Kirkpatrick remains in custody on no bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, according to county jail records.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content