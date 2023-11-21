52-year-old arrested on DUI charges for triple-fatal Palm Springs crash

Police arrested a suspect accused of causing a crash that killed three people in Palm Springs this past September.

Shawn Michael Kirkpatrick, 52, was arrested on Thursday and charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under influence of alcohol or drugs causing injury. County jail records also show an additional charge of DUI with a BAC of 0.008 with injury.

The crash happened on Sept. 3 along Gene Autry Trail at the Whitewater Wash. Palm Springs police said the crash was caused by high winds that kicked up sand, severely reducing visibility in the area.

Police noted that the reduced visibility caused two vehicles to slow down, but the third vehicle failed to decelerate, resulting in a rear-end collision that led to a subsequent impact with the third vehicle.

Visibility on Gene Autry during windy conditions

(Courtesy of PSPD)

Three Escondido residents were killed in the crash, Yovani Aguilera Tapia, 32, David Losacco, 29, and Millicent Lewis, 29.

The other people involved in the wreck suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Police originally said drugs and/or alcohol were not suspected of contributing to the accident. However, on Tuesday, authorities said an investigation by PSPD's Traffic Division led to charges being filed with the Riverside County District Attorney's office.

The charges were approved on Oct. 12.

Kirkpatrick remains in custody on no bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, according to county jail records.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.