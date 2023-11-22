Kraken scores times in 1st in 7-1 victory over NHL-worst Sharks

By MARK MOSCHETTI

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and an assist in Seattle’s four-goal first period and the Kraken beat the NHL-worst San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Tanev and Adam Larsson also scored in the opening 20 minutes to help the Kraken get to the .500 mark for the first time this season at 8-8-5. They won won for the fourth time in 10 home games.

Jared McCann scored his team-leading ninth goal early in the second, Eeli Tolvanen added two third-period goals and Joey Daccord made 13 saves. Bjorkstrand finished with three assists and Jamie Oleksiak had two.

Mike Hoffman scored for San Jose in the third. The Sharks are 0-9 on the road and 3-15-1 overall.

Sharks starter Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 13 of the 17 shots he faced in the first period. Mackenzie Blackwood took over at the start of the second and had 10 saves.

Seattle needed only 1:28 to go in front. Alex Wennberg got the puck ahead to Tanev streaking down the center. Tanev poked a backhander through Kahkonen’s legs.

Bjorkstrand made it 2-0 with 9:24 left in the period with a shot from low in the right circle. Just 31 seconds later, Larsson fired from the right circle, sending it over Kahkonen’s glove and just under the crossbar. Gourde made it 4-0 with 1:15 left/

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host Montreal on Friday.

Kraken: Host Vancouver on Friday night.

