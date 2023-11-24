4 of the 10 Thai hostages released by Hamas had not been listed as abducted
By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Hamas freed 10 Thai nationals who were seized in the group’s surprise attack on southern Israel last month. On Friday, some hostages went free under a new cease-fire deal, including four who were not previously listed as abducted. Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara wrote online that he was overjoyed. Parnpree had traveled more than three weeks ago to Egypt and Qatar, seeking their help in obtaining the hostages’ freedom. Thais were the biggest single group of foreigners taken hostage on Oct. 7.