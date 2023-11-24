Skip to Content
News

4 of the 10 Thai hostages released by Hamas had not been listed as abducted

By
Published 7:51 PM

By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Hamas freed 10 Thai nationals who were seized in the group’s surprise attack on southern Israel last month. On Friday, some hostages went free under a new cease-fire deal, including four who were not previously listed as abducted. Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara wrote online that he was overjoyed. Parnpree had traveled more than three weeks ago to Egypt and Qatar, seeking their help in obtaining the hostages’ freedom. Thais were the biggest single group of foreigners taken hostage on Oct. 7.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content