French foreign minister says China’s cooperation is vital in ending Russia-Ukraine war

BEIJING (AP) — French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna says China’s cooperation is vital on an issue that has divided it and much of Europe: ending the war in Ukraine. She held meetings in Beijing on Friday that underscored an effort by both sides to continue a dialogue despite their growing differences, whether on the Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas war or Europe’s huge trade deficit with China. The talks in some ways foreshadowed an EU-China leaders meeting next month. The European Union has been taking a tougher line on China, launching a trade investigation into subsidies given to Chinese electric vehicle makers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.