Hamas releases 10 Thai hostages, 4 of whom had not been listed as abducted
By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Hamas freed 10 Thai nationals who were seized in the group’s surprise attack on southern Israel last month. On Friday, some hostages went free under a new cease-fire deal, including four who were not previously listed as abducted. Thailand’s foreign minister wrote online that he was overjoyed. Thais were the biggest single group of foreigners taken hostage on Oct. 7. A Filipino was also released along with the 10 Thais. The Thai foreign ministry said the released workers had crossed into Israel and were being medically evaluated before flying home.