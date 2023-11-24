Rescuers in India trying to evacuate 41 workers from a collapsed tunnel are delayed again

UTTARKASHI, India (AP) — Rescue teams trying to reach 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in northern India for nearly two weeks have stopped drilling again. Their boring machine hit a new metal obstruction in rock debris, further delaying efforts. A disaster management officer says the rescuers could take several hours to cut the metal object and resume the final phase of digging at the accident site in Uttarakhand state. The machine was stopped on Friday after it had drilled about 2 meters (6.5 feet) of the last stretch of 12 meters (40 feet) of rock debris that would open a passage for the trapped workers to come out.

