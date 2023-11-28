3 young Palestinian men were shot in Vermont. Their families thought the US would be safer.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Far away from the war in Gaza, three college students were enjoying another visit to Vermont, celebrating Thanksgiving and a pair of family birthdays. But the place their Palestinian families thought would be safe was anything but. The 20-year-olds were out for a walk while visiting one of the victims’ relatives in Burlington when a white man shot them. The head of a private school in the West Bank says the three have been close since first grade at Ramallah Friends School, a private school in the West Bank. A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Authorities are investigating whether the shootings were a hate crime.

By LISA RATHKE and HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

