A teen is found guilty of second-degree murder in a New Orleans carjacking that horrified the city

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A teenager faces life imprisonment after being found guilty of second-degree murder in last year’s heinous carjacking and dragging death of a 73-year-old woman in New Orleans. News outlets reported jurors deliberated for about four hours Monday before finding the now 18-year-old guilty. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the male teen faces a mandatory term of life in prison with a chance at parole after 25 years. Sentencing is set for Jan. 12. Four teens between ages 15 and 17 were charged as adults in the March 2022 killing of Linda Frickey. Three of them — all girls — pleaded guilty last week to attempted manslaughter for their roles in the crime. Each was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

