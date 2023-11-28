Skip to Content
Major fire reported at building in Palm Desert

Jacquelyn Rollins
By
today at 9:26 PM
Published 8:55 PM

Firefighters are at the scene of a major fire at a building in Palm Desert.

The fire was reported at 8:18 p.m. Viewers told News Channel 3 they are seeing major flames in the area of Dinah Shore Drive and Dick Kelly.

A CAL FIRE spokesperson said the fire was reported at a single-story commercial strip mall.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. We'll have the latest details tonight at 10 p.m. on Fox 11 and 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Check back for continuing updates.

