Major fire reported at building in Palm Desert

Firefighters are at the scene of a major fire at a building in Palm Desert.

The fire was reported at 8:18 p.m. Viewers told News Channel 3 they are seeing major flames in the area of Dinah Shore Drive and Dick Kelly.

A CAL FIRE spokesperson said the fire was reported at a single-story commercial strip mall.

Commercial Structure Fire:rpt@8:18 p.m. 73800 Block of Dinah Shore Drive in Palm Desert. Heavy smoke and fire from a single story commercial strip mall. Multiple units on scene and additional units are enroute. #MountainIC pic.twitter.com/TRw5KZkvI6 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) November 29, 2023

