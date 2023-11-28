Morgan Wallen tops Apple Music’s 2023 song chart while Taylor Swift, SZA also lead streaming lists
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country singer Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” tops Apple Music’s global song chart in 2023. The giant music streamer on Tuesday released its end-of-year lists and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes. Nigerian rapper Rema’s “Calm Down” was No. 1 on the Apple Music’s Shazam chart. The “Calm Down” remix, which features Selena Gomez, was No. 12 on the global songs chart, the highest entry, ever, for an African song. SZA, who leads the 2024 Grammy nominations, topped most-read lyrics in 2023 for her smash single, “Kill Bill.” In November, Apple Music named Taylor Swift as its artist of the year.