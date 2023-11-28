New York drivers could face license suspensions over vision tests

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York drivers who renewed their expired licenses during part of the coronavirus pandemic face license suspensions on Dec. 1 if they don’t submit vision tests. Nearly 51,000 drivers statewide could be affected, according to Newsday. The suspensions would apply to drivers whose licenses expired between March 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021. A pandemic-era rule allowed drivers to renew their licenses online by temporarily self-certifying their vision test requirement. It was an attempt to limit crowding at DMV offices. Drivers were still required to eventually submit vision tests.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.