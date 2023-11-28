Ukraine says spy chief’s wife is being treated for poisoning with heavy metals

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A spokesperson for Ukraine’s spy agency says the wife of Ukraine’s intelligence chief has been diagnosed with heavy metals poisoning. The spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence agency known as GUR says that Marianna Budanova is undergoing treatment in a hospital for the suspected poisoning. He has not provided more details or said who might be behind it. Earlier this year, he told Ukrainian media that Budanova’s husband, GUR chief Kyrylo Budanov, had survived 10 assassination attempts carried out by Russian state security services. Budanov previously told reporters that his wife lives with him in his office on a permanent basis.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.