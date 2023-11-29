Elton John to address Britain’s Parliament in an event marking World AIDS Day

LONDON (AP) — Elton John is to address Britain’s Parliament on his work fighting HIV at an event to mark World AIDS Day. The British star’s AIDS Foundation has led campaigns to extend a pilot government program to test people visiting hospitals’ emergency rooms for HIV. The program was recently introduced in London and other cities, including Manchester. Anyone who is 16 years old or older who has their blood tested in an emergency room will also get tested for HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C, unless they opt out of the testing. The program has helped diagnose hundreds of new HIV cases. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to John’s AIDS Foundation on Wednesday.

