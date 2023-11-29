Jill Biden is bringing a holiday ice rink to the White House for children to skate and play hockey

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is bringing an ice rink to the White House lawn for children to skate and play hockey during the holidays. The first lady was set to announce the rink after sunset Wednesday. She was to be joined by 1988 Olympic figure skater Brian Boitano and the comic-strip dog Snoopy, among others. The White House says the rink will operate during December. Washington, D.C.-area schoolchildren and children from families with service members, frontline workers, first responders and educators will be invited to skate. The National Hockey League and its players union will provide hockey lessons.

