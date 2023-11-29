Opponents want judge to declare Montana drag reading ban unconstitutional without requiring a trial

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A group of people, organizations and businesses opposed to a law that restricts drag performances and bans drag reading events at public schools and libraries is asking a federal judge to declare Montana’s law unconstitutional without requiring a trial. The motion for summary judgment filed late Tuesday argues there is no dispute about the key facts of the case. A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction blocking the law last month saying it targeted free speech and expression. He said there was no evidence that minors face any harm from drag-related events. Republican supporters said the law was meant to protect children from indecent and inappropriate conduct. Montana law already protects minors from exposure to obscenities.

