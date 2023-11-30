A Dutch court orders Greenpeace activists to leave deep-sea mining ship in the South Pacific
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ruled that Greenpeace protesters staging a sit-in must leave a deep-sea mining exploration ship in the Pacific Ocean between Mexico and Hawaii but that they can continue to demonstrate around the vessel. Canada-based The Metals Company’s subsidiary Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. runs the ship. It has accused the protesters of endangering the crew and breaking international law. Amsterdam District Court said in a summary ruling on Thursday that Greenpeace can “continue its actions around a ship in the South Pacific, but must instruct its activists to immediately leave” the vessel.