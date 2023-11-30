Missouri prosecutor accuses 3 men of holding student from India captive and beating him

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor says three men held a student from India captive over the course of several months and forced him to work and perform menial tasks, then viciously beat him when he didn’t complete the chores to their satisfaction. The St. Charles County prosecuting attorney announced several charges against the men on Thursday. The charges include counts related to human trafficking, kidnapping and other crimes. The men are jailed without bond and don’t have attorneys listed yet. The prosecuting attorney says the 20-year-old victim is hospitalized with a a variety of broken bones and other severe injuries.

