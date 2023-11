NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and Sirius XM extended their broadcast agreement by five years through the 2028 season. The deal announced continues a relationship that started in 2005. Sirius carries broadcasts of all regular season and postseason games and produces the MLB Network Radio channel, which airs 24 hours daily.

