Mexican woman killed in shark attack on Pacific coast near the port of Manzanillo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican woman has died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark in the Pacific off the beach town of Melaque. Authorities said Sunday the attack occurred Saturday a short distance from the beach in Melaque, just west of the seaport of Manzanillo. The town is next to the better-known beach town of Barra de Navidad. The local civil defense office said the woman, 26, was swimming with her five-year-old daughter toward a floating play platform about 75 feet (25 meters) from the shore. The victim had just boosted her child aboard the floating platform when the shark bit her.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.