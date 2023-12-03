Skip to Content
Palm Springs City Council holding meeting to determine fate of ‘Forever Marilyn’ statue

 Palm Springs City Council is expected to hold a long awaited meeting Monday, December 4 to determine future plans for the 'Forever Marilyn' statue.

They will consider whether Palm Springs voters will weigh in on a ballot measure to either approve or amend the Downtown Palm Springs Specific Plan, that works to keep the landmark in the heart of Downtown Palm Springs.

The city says it faces a lawsuit for placing the statue on Museum Way for a 3 year period.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 4 at City Hall.

Residents are invited to attend, and the meeting can be viewed online.

