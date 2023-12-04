Fossil fuels influence and other takeaways from Monday’s climate conference events

The influence of fossil fuels was a focal point Monday at the United Nations annual climate conference known as COP28. The president of the talks, Sultan al-Jaber of the host United Arab Emirates, was on the defensive after video circulated of him questioning plans to phase out fossil fuels. He held a short press conference where he complained about media coverage. Al-Jaber also leads his nation’s oil company, and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore said it was a conflict of interest. Leaders also spoke about the need to boost climate finance, especially for lower-income countries that suffer most from the impact of climate change.

