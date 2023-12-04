Man in Washington state killed wife, 2 daughters and brother before killing himself, authorities say

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot his wife, their two adult daughters and his brother before killing himself at a Washington state home. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the case as a murder-suicide. Authorities received a call around 1 p.m. Sunday requesting a welfare check at a home in Vancouver, Washington. The sheriff’s office says the person who requested the welfare check had received a text message from the suspected shooter indicating that he had “harmed others” at the home. The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released. Autopsies were pending. Vancouver is about about 10 miles north of Portland, Oregon.

