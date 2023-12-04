Substitute teacher accused of assaulting student at Yucca Valley High School

A 71-year-old substitute teacher is accused of assaulting a 15-year-old student at Yucca Valley High School.

The incident was reported Monday at around 8:30 a.m.

There were no details on the assault, however, when deputies arrived at the school the two had been separated, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced.

"... the student was not injured as a result of the confrontation," reads a news release by the Sheriff's Dept.

Administrative and criminal investigations were immediately launched. After those investigations, the Morongo Unified School District placed the substitute teacher on administrative leave.

Deputies from the Morongo Basin Station conducted their criminal investigation and the report is being forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review and potential filing of criminal charges.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Joshua Merrell with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.