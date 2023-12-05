European soccer body UEFA pledges at UN to do more to promote human rights and fight discrimination

GENEVA (AP) — European soccer body UEFA went to the United Nations pledging to do more to promote human rights and protect women from abuse in the sport. At Champions League games next week, messages will be broadcast on television and social media for the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis tells a sports conference in the UN’s European headquarters that it will “strengthen our fight against discriminations in all their forms.”

