Harvard, MIT, Penn presidents defend actions in combatting antisemitism on campus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology say they are taking steps to combat antisemitism — and Islamophobia — on campus since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. They said Tuesday their schools are increasing security and providing additional counseling and mental health support. In testimony before a House committee, they said there is a fine line between protecting free speech and allowing protests, while also combatting antisemitism. In recent weeks, the federal government has opened investigations into several universities — including Penn and Harvard — regarding antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus.

