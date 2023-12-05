The Gaza Strip: Tiny, cramped and as densely populated as London
By The Associated Press
The war between Israel and Hamas has involved fierce Israeli bombardment that has flattened swaths of the Gaza Strip. Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been displaced. And all this is happening in a tiny, densely populated coastal enclave. Gaza is tucked among Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea. The strip is 25 miles, or 40 kilometers, long by some 7 miles, or 11 kilometers, wide. It has 2.3 million people living in an area of 139 square miles, or 360 square kilometers. That’s about the same land size as Detroit, a U.S. city with a population of 620,000.