UK, Rwanda strike new treaty in an attempt to unblock their controversial asylum plan

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — The interior ministers of Britain and Rwanda have signed a treaty that aims to revive a plan to send asylum-seekers to the East African country that has been blocked by U.K. courts. British Home Secretary James Cleverly said the legally binding agreement signed with his Rwandan counterpart Vincent Biruta would “address all the issues” raised by the U.K. Supreme Court. Britain’s top court ruled last month that the policy was unlawful. Britain and Rwanda struck a deal in April 2022 for some migrants who cross the English Channel to the U.K. to be sent on a one-way trip to Rwanda. Britain has already paid Rwanda at least 140 million pounds ($177 million), but no one has yet been sent there.

