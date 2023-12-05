UN food agency stops deliveries to millions in Yemen areas controlled by Houthi rebels

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations food agency says it’s stopping food distribution in areas of war-torn Yemen controlled by the Houthi rebels, a move that will impact millions of people. The World Food Program said on Tuesday the “pause” was driven by limited funding and the lack of agreement with the rebel authorities on downscaling the program to match the agency’s resources. WFP says it was a “difficult decision, made in consultation with donors” after nearly a year of negotiations. The statement added that there has been no agreement to reduce the number of people getting the food aid from 9.5 million to 6.5 million.

