3 killed at massive fire in Pakistan’s largest southern city of Karachi, officials say

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a massive fire has swept through a multi-story commercial building in Pakistan’s largest southern port city of Karachi, killing at least three people and damaging several shops. Wednesday’s fire initially started at a furniture shop. Later, it engulfed other shops on the ground floor of the building known as Ayesha Manzil, said the city’s mayor Murtaza Wahab. He said firefighters doused the flames after hectic efforts. TV footage showed billowing into the sky as flames engulfed the parts of the building. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear and officers said they were still investigating.

