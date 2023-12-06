A court filing gives a rare look inside the FBI seizure of a lawmaker’s phone in 2020 election probe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Texts and emails sent by Republican congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania have emerged publicly in a court filing that hints at how he worked to keep President Donald Trump in office after his 2020 election loss. The court case is over federal authorities seizing Perry’s cellphone last year as part of the investigation into attempts to subvert the results of the election Democrat Joe Biden won. It was Perry’s efforts to elevate Jeffrey Clark to Trump’s acting attorney general that have made him a figure of interest to federal prosecutors. Perry has said he merely “obliged” Trump’s request to meet Clark. But the messages suggest Perry was a key ally for Clark.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.