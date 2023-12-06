Boy Scout abuse claims fund shouldn’t pay $21 million in lawyers’ fees, judge says

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over the Boys Scouts of America’s bankruptcy has rejected a $21 million fee request from attorneys hired by law firms representing survivors of child sexual abuse. A group of personal injury firms called the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice wanted to have its legal fees and expenses paid by the Boy Scouts and by the trust fund established to compensate men abused as children by Boy Scout leaders and volunteers. The judge denied the fee request Tuesday, echoing her earlier concerns that any payment to attorneys representing coalition law firms would come from the pockets of abuse claimants. The coalition issued a statement saying it will appeal the ruling.

