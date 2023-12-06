Facebook parent sued by New Mexico alleging it has failed to shield children from predators

Santa Fe, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general is suing the parent company of Facebook and Instagram claiming it failed to protect underage users from exposure to child sexual abuse material and let adults solicit pornographic imagery from them. The civil suit filed late Tuesday follows an undercover online investigation and also names CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a defendant. Meta did not directly respond to the New Mexico allegations, but said in a statement that it works hard to protect young users, disabling more than a half million accounts in one month alone for violating its child safety policies.

