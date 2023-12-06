Italian prosecutors say no evidence of Russian secret service role in escape of suspect sought by US

MILAN (AP) — Milan prosecutors say there is no evidence of Russian secret services involvement in the escape from Italian custody of a Russian businessman wanted by the U.S. on sanctions-busting charges. Prosecutors on Wednesday said two suspects have been arrested, one in northern Italy and another in Croatia. Another four are being sought, but prosecutors say so far there is no sign of Russian secret service involvement. Artyom Uss, the 40-year-old son of a Russian governor, escaped house arrest near Milan last March. He had been arrested five months earlier at a Milan airport trying to board a flight to Istanbul.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.