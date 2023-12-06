Jonathan Majors’ ex describes “substantial” pain caused by actor as defense questions her drinking

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan Majors’ former girlfriend testified Wednesday about the injuries that she suffered after the actor allegedly attacked her in the backseat of a cab this spring. In her second day on the witness stand, Grace Jabbari wiped away tears as she accused Majors of an assault that left her hair caked with blood, her ear swollen, and middle finger “more or less black.” Jurors also saw photos of the woman’s injuries as the actor sat stoically in the courtroom. Majors was arrested in March on assault charges that have upended his budding career. He has maintained that he was the victim of their confrontation.

