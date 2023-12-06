Michigan high court declines to immediately hear appeal of ruling allowing Trump on primary ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Supreme Court has refused to immediately hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling that would allow former President Donald Trump’s name on the state’s presidential primary ballot. The court said Wednesday that the case should remain before the state court of appeals, and not immediately move to the state’s highest court as a liberal group requested. Dozens of cases hoping to keep Trump’s name off ballots contend his actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol ran afoul of a clause in the 14th Amendment that prevents anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the Constitution from holding office. The liberal group Free Speech for People sued to force Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to bar Trump from Michigan’s ballot.

