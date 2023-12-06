Pope says he’s ‘much better’ after a bout of bronchitis but still gets tired if he speaks too much
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis says he’s “much better” after a two-week bout of bronchitis but says speaking still makes him tired. Francis asked an aide to read his remarks at his weekly general audience Wednesday. Francis turns 87 on Dec. 17 and had part of one lung removed as a young man. He came down with the flu on Nov. 25 and was forced to cancel a planned trip to Dubai to participate in the U.N. climate conference. He later revealed he had been diagnosed with an acute case of infectious bronchitis that made breathing difficult.