Pressley, Welch introduce legislation to guarantee right to vote for people with felonies on record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont have introduced legislation that would guarantee the right to vote in federal elections for all citizens convicted of a felony. Current voting rights policies for people with felonies on their records vary greatly by state. According to a study by the nonpartisan research group Sentencing Project, as of late 2022, approximately 4.6 million Americans were unable to vote due to a felony conviction. The same study found that Black and Hispanic citizens are disproportionately more likely to be disenfranchised due to felony convictions. The bill faces long odds in the Republican-controlled House.

