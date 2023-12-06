Sheriff: Gunman’s parents among 6 dead in Texas attacks; he was earlier arrested for family assault

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man suspected of killing his parents in San Antonio and four others in Austin in a violent trail of separate attacks had cut off his ankle monitor from a previous misdemeanor domestic violence arrest. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a news conference Thursday that 34-year-old Shane James also had been confronted by police for a mental health call when he was naked at his parents’ home. But deputies did not arrest him at that time, despite a warrant for cutting off the ankle monitor. Salazar spoke at a news conference Wednesday afternoon in San Antonio. He said James will be charged with murder or capital murder in his county in coming days.

By JIM VERTUNO and ACACIA CORONADO Associated Press

