Sheriff: Gunman’s parents among 6 dead in Texas attacks; he was earlier arrested for family assault
By JIM VERTUNO and ACACIA CORONADO
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man suspected of killing his parents in San Antonio and four others in Austin in a violent trail of separate attacks had cut off his ankle monitor from a previous misdemeanor domestic violence arrest. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a news conference Thursday that 34-year-old Shane James also had been confronted by police for a mental health call when he was naked at his parents’ home. But deputies did not arrest him at that time, despite a warrant for cutting off the ankle monitor. Salazar spoke at a news conference Wednesday afternoon in San Antonio. He said James will be charged with murder or capital murder in his county in coming days.