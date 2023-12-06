Suspended Florida prosecutor tells state Supreme Court that DeSantis exceeded his authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A lawyer for a suspended Florida prosecutor told the state Supreme Court that Gov. Ron DeSantis exceeded his authority when he removed a Democratic state attorney from her elected office. The court heard arguments Wednesday in the case of Monique Worrell, who is seeking her job back after DeSantis removed her from office with claims her performance put the public in danger. DeSantis’ office began investigating Worrell earlier this year after a 19-year-old fatally shot a 9-year-old girl and a news reporter near Orlando. Shortly after the shooting, DeSantis’ general counsel accused Worrell of previously failing to hold the teenager accountable for crimes he allegedly committed before the deaths.

