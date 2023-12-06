The Justice Department is investigating the deaths and kidnappings of Americans in the Hamas attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Justice Department is investigating the deaths and kidnappings of Americans during the Hamas attack against Israel on Oct. 7. Garland’s comments came Wednesday as he announced a war-crimes case filed against four Russian soldiers accused of torturing an American during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The charges are the first filed under a nearly 30-year-old law that allows U.S. prosecutors to charge people over the inhumane treatment of Americans during war. Garland says Hamas killed more than 30 Americans and kidnapped more during the attack. He said the U.S is “investigating those heinous crimes and we will hold those people accountable.”

